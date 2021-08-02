COVID-19 In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Cecil County Health Department said it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak connected to the Cecil County Fair.

The nine-day fair began in Elkton Friday, July 23 and ended Sunday, August 1.

Officials ask anyone who attended the fair to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and to get tested if symptoms are present.

Governor Larry Hogan visited and spoke at the fair on Tuesday. The Governor’s Office told WJZ he has no symptoms.

The health department said symptoms include:

  •  Fever or chills;
  • Cough;
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
  • Fatigue;
  • Muscle or body aches;
  • Headache;
  • New loss of taste or smell;
  • Sore throat;
  • Congestion or runny nose;
  • Nausea or vomiting; and
  • Diarrhea

Free at-home testing kits can be obtained from the health department by filling out an online form or calling

