TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — Almost a week after well-known tech executive, Juanita Koilpillai was found dead outside her Anne Arundel County home, her 23-year-old son has been charged with her murder. Andrew Beavers was arrested in Virginia. He’s been charged with first and second-degree murder.

The medical examiner determined that Koilpillai’s cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries”.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, said he was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, where he awaits extradition.

When police started their initial investigation at the victim’s home in Tracys Landing on Genoa Road, they noticed the victim’s car was missing and her son was not at the home.

Police said that after they put the missing car into a national database, they found the vehicle about 70 miles south in Leesburg, Virginia.

“When they found that car, they also found the victim’s biological son who is suffering from a fresh cut on his right hand,” Davis said. “That sparked the interest of our homicide detectives for various reasons.”

Police said they asked Beavers about the cut but he would not explain it. Police said that when they rushed to get lab work done, there was a break in the case. Koilpillai’s and her son’s DNA were both on the murder weapon.

Koilpillai was a well-known cybersecurity executive and had a significant presence in the Northern Virginia area.

Before Koilpillai’s son was arrested and charged with her murder, a woman who described Koilpillai as her best friend, spoke with WUSA9 in Washington, D.C.

“It’s very hard to handle. She is beloved here. There are so many people who are reeling from the shock because she is such a loved person,” the woman said.