ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Monday morning that starting Monday, September 13, all unvaccinated county employees must provide a negative Covid test result weekly.
Masks will be universally required in all county-owned buildings.
The changes come as the state's key COVID metrics rose in July, and Delta variant spread.
“I have spoken to many of our department heads and union leaders about this, and while we understand that there will be some resistance, we expect that most of our employees will welcome this news,” Pittman said. “We are fully capable of vaccinating everyone who is currently not vaccinated before the fall weather comes, before flu season, before COVID surge season.”
The changes were updated to reflect CDC guidance.
“We’ve known that the Delta variant is easier to transmit and causes more severe disease in people who are not vaccinated. In the past few weeks, we learned that vaccinated people can also transmit the Delta variant at higher rates than for other variants,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “The vaccines offer strong protection against the Delta variant, but we are seeing more breakthrough infections. The good news is that the vaccines continue to offer a high level of protection against hospitalization and death.”