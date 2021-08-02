ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 442 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment.READ MORE: Masks Required For All In Anne Arundel County-Owned Buildings, Unvaccinated County Employees To Undergo Weekly Testing
During a July press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.
More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 3.23%.
Hospitalizations increased by 25 to 281. Of those hospitalized, 202 remain in acute care and 79 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 469,542 total confirmed cases and 9,609 deaths.
There are 3,569,482 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,199,798 doses. Of those, 3,630,316 are first doses with 4,775 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,296,359 second doses, 3,291 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Fire Investigators Probe Deadly Blaze In Caroline County Mobile Home
A total of 273,123 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 205 in the last day.
The state reported 77.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,111
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,721
|(654)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,797
|(1,651)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,777
|(1,241)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,337
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,384
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,644
|(251)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,522
|(157)
|2*
|Charles
|11,231
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,916
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|20,129
|(335)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,074
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|16,934
|(298)
|6*
|Howard
|19,646
|(253)
|7*
|Kent
|1,371
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|72,342
|(1,583)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|86,971
|(1,564)
|41*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,047
|(52)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,243
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,644
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,218
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,815
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,899
|(175)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,769
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,901
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|48,682
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|86,275
|(45)
|1*
|30-39
|80,559
|(109)
|6*
|40-49
|69,844
|(294)
|5*
|50-59
|69,552
|(816)
|33*
|60-69
|46,296
|(1,641)
|26*
|70-79
|25,383
|(2,433)
|44*
|80+
|16,050
|(4,258)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|245,620
|(4,652)
|106*
|Male
|223,922
|(4,957)
|114*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|147,079
|(3,488)
|81*
|Asian (NH)
|11,617
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|166,764
|(4,830)
|106*
|Hispanic
|71,136
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,950
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|50,996
|(19)
|2*