TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Beavers, the son of Juanita Koilpillai, has been arrested and charged for her murder, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

On July 25, police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a missing person.

On the scene, officers found a man who told them his girlfriend was missing and that there was blood inside their home.

Officers checked the home along with the surrounding areas and found the body of 58-year-old Koilpillai. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected throughout the night and continued throughout the day.

Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident.

On July 26, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Koilpillai’s cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries with the manner being homicide.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence and was later recovered in Leesburg, Virginia.

It was there that police found 23-year-old Beavers, who also lived at the 6300 block of Genoa Road.

Police spoke to Beavers and saw he had a fresh cut on his right hand in which he would not explain.

Koilpillai’s car was secured and brought back to Anne Arundel County to be searched for evidence.

As multiple interviews were being completed, the Anne Arundel County Forensic Services Section methodically examined the recovered evidence.

Several key pieces of evidence, including the suspected murder weapon, were forensically analyzed.

On July 30, the analysis indicated Koilpillai’s and Beavers’ DNA was on the edged weapon.

Police obtained and issued an arrest warrant. Beavers was charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai.

Anne Arundel Homicide Detectives coordinated with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office where they were able to take the suspect into custody on Saturday morning.

Beavers was arrested at a residence in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road, Leesburg, Virginia without incident.

He is currently being held pending extradition back to Anne Arundel County, Maryland to be processed in regards to the murder of his mother.

Note: This article was originally published July 31, 2021