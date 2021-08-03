WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire said they rescued two people after a tree fell on a truck in Windsor Mill Tuesday.
The incident happened at Lord Baltimore Drive and Bexhill Road. No injuries were reported.
Officials said to expect delays in the area.
