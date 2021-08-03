WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing man last seen in Woodlawn.
Bruce Lovelace was last seen on Samoset Road in Woodlawn as he was leaving for work around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, July 29. Lovelace, 64, typically rides a bike and takes the bus to work in Dundalk, police said.
Lovelace is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with partially gray hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a bright orange ballcap, a gray plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or county police at 410-307-2020.