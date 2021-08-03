BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — US Wind on Tuesday announced significant progress in the wind energy company’s first major offshore wind project in Maryland. The company said the offshore windmills will be able to fully satisfy the state’s offshore wind energy goals.
"Because of the successes we've achieved in the development of MarWin, US Wind is ready to offer Maryland its most ambitious clean energy project to date and, with it, the state's first permanent offshore wind steel fabrication facility," said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. "Developing Momentum Wind and Sparrows Point Steel at full capacity will give Maryland the opportunity to bring steel back to Baltimore and become the epicenter of offshore wind manufacturing."
The company said the following developments have been made:
- Major labor agreements to support US Wind’s first major offshore wind project for Maryland, the 22-turbine MarWin project, and all other future projects;
- A new port facility agreement with Tradepoint Atlantic to develop 90 waterfront acres into a new offshore wind deployment hub, where US Wind will initially invest $77 million via the MarWin project;
- Expansion plans for development of up to an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy with the new Momentum Wind project;
- A proposal for a new steel fabrication facility in Baltimore County at the Tradepoint Atlantic site – Sparrows Point Steel – to be built in conjunction with Momentum Wind.
Sparrows Point was formerly home to the world’s largest steel mill, and the deal with Tradepoint Atlantic will bring steel back to what some call “hallowed ground.”
“Sparrows Point has always been hallowed ground for me and my fellow Steelworkers,” said Jim Strong, Assistant to the Director of United Steelworkers. “We’re thrilled to be a part of US Wind’s visionary plans to bring steel back to Baltimore, back to this hallowed ground. US Wind is committed to supporting thousands of family-sustaining union jobs and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with them on this new venture.”
The project is expected to bring thousands of construction and operations jobs to the area, US Wind said.
“The legacy of Sparrows Point is one built on good jobs for families, and I’m excited about the prospect of the return of manufacturing to this storied site,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Tradepoint Atlantic, which is developing the waterfront acres, is based in Baltimore County.
Governor Larry Hogan called the partnership game-changing.
“The State of Maryland is proud to support this transformative and game-changing partnership between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic, two of the leaders of Maryland’s economic turnaround,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand and diversify our economy and our energy portfolio.
