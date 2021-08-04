COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Firing at Aberdeen Proving Ground is responsible for the booming sounds being heard in Harford County and east Baltimore County.

Officials said they had daytime and nighttime firing scheduled from around 7 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Residents can contact the U.S. Army facility to be notified in advance of future tests.

Police said they were contacted by multiple residents about the boom.

