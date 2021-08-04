ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Firing at Aberdeen Proving Ground is responsible for the booming sounds being heard in Harford County and east Baltimore County.
Officials said they had daytime and nighttime firing scheduled from around 7 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.
Residents can contact the U.S. Army facility to be notified in advance of future tests.
Police said they were contacted by multiple residents about the boom.
Did you hear that? We've received some calls & emails asking about "a big boom sound" that many people reported hearing in Eastern Baltimore County. #BCoPD has confirmed the noise originated from APG (Aberdeen Proving Ground). pic.twitter.com/zzYezjo1lu
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 4, 2021