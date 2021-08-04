BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few well-deserving Baltimore City High graduates were awarded new computers and other supplies on Wednesday to help them stay on the road to success — just before they leave for college.
“It’s a blessing. It’s telling me to keep going,” said Quran Horton.READ MORE: WATCH: Mayor Brandon Scott & Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa To Provide COVID-19 Update Thursday
Baltimore-based non-profit Building Steps handed out nearly 55 laptops to the students along with an online tutoring subscription and money for school supplies.
The group recruits minority city school students with an interest in STEM to help them get ready for success beyond high school and into their careers.READ MORE: Camp Hashawa In Carroll County Welcomes Back Campers, Counselors & Staff
“They just really deserve the opportunity to go into college fully prepared and just to have as much success as possible,” said Courtney Delph, Director of High School Engagement at Building Steps.
Software and technology company Blue Planet provided the grant for the supplies. They said they’re very grateful and looking forward to the fall.
“I’m very excited it’s like a dream come true,” said Oluwaseyi Samson.MORE NEWS: At Baltimore School, U.S. Education Secretary Urges People Put Aside ‘Mask Fatigue’ and ‘Politics’ and Bring Students Back To Classrooms