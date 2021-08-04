BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Powerball is adding a third weekly drawing and a new feature called Double Play that will allow players in jurisdictions including Maryland another chance to match their numbers.
“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand – going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play,” May Scheve Reardon, Powerball’s product group chair and the executive director of the Missouri Lottery, said in a statement. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”READ MORE: University Of Maryland Reopens Building After Hazmat Incident
Both new additions go live Aug. 23. The Monday drawing joins the Wednesday and Saturday drawings. Double Play allows players another chance to match their numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. The feature costs $1 per play.READ MORE: Man Wanted In Killing Of Mother, Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai, Extradited Back To Maryland
Officials believe adding the third drawing will result in bigger and faster-growing jackpots.
The Power Play add-on feature will remain available for $1 per play.MORE NEWS: Ocean City Says Incident In Which Girl Was Injured On Beach 'Not A Shark Attack'
The odds and set cash prizes for Powerball are not changing. The odds of winning anything on a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.87. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of hitting the jackpotPrizes range from $4 to the jackpot.