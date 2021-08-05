OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Thursday that they have found the body of a 17-year-old who went missing while swimming in Ocean City.
Authorities said they found the body of the swimmer around 1 p.m. near 13th Street. His identity has not been released at this time but officials confirmed he is from Annapolis.
Officials received a call from the 911 center around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday saying the teen went missing while swimming near 112th Street.
Rescue crews searched for about two hours on Wednesday evening. The search resumed Thursday morning until the teen was located.
