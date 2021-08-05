COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:health insurance Maryland, healthcare plan, Maryland Health Connection, Maryland Insurance, Maryland unemployment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, said financial help for health coverage is available for those who are uninsured. The deadline to enroll in a health plan is August 15.

MHC said anyone who previously did not qualify for financial help for private insurance due to higher income will now be eligible, and anyone who received unemployment in 2021 may qualify for a health plan for a few dollars a month.

“We encourage anyone who is uninsured to explore health plans before the deadline and take advantage of these extra savings,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “Coverage is more affordable than ever. If you’re uninsured or have COBRA, come shop for a health plan at Maryland Health Connection before the deadline.”

Enroll online at MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Free help is available with a broker or a navigator by calling 855-642-8572.

