ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday that less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
Dr. Jinlene Chan, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, said 96% of all cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Maryland since January of 2021 have been among the unvaccinated.
Governor Hogan underscored the importance of vaccinations in an announcement that some state employees must be vaccinated or face regular testing.
Hogan said that Delta variant, a Covid variant that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. On Thursday the state reported 729 new cases within 24 hours, the first time the state reported over 700 new cases in months.
"While the pandemic is currently under control in Maryland, the unfortunate reality is that COVID and its variants are going to be with us in one form or another for the foreseeable future," said Hogan.
