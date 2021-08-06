COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly man believed to have dementia who went missing Friday morning.

Thomas Stricker, 70, was last seen early Friday morning in the 1500 block of Stricker Street, police said. He is believed to be diagnosed with dementia and uses a wheelchair.

Stricker is Black and weighs about 140 pounds. Police did not have a description of what clothing he was wearing.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385.

