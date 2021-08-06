BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been about sixty years since a Catholic school has opened in Baltimore City.

But come this fall, Mother Mary Lange Catholic School will serve over 400 students from grades Pre-K through eight.

“It’s there anything more beautiful and hopeful than a new Catholic school?” asked Jim Sellinger, Chancellor of Education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore at an opening ceremony event Friday morning.

Building the school was a 24-million dollar project on behalf of the Archdiocese.

“This looks a whole lot prettier than the Catholic school I went to,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

The facility comes with state-of-the-art classrooms.

“I look forward to spending time in the robotics lab, gym and enjoying the other resources this school has to offer,” said Jaylah Golden at Friday’s ceremony.

Golden, who is in the eighth grade come this fall, will be the first graduating class for the school.

The building is located just off Martin Luther King Blvd. where the Lexington Terrace public housing complex once stood – one of the most dangerous public housing complexes in the city.

“This is a true mark of what transformation through the power of the Lord looks like,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

According to the Archdiocese, the majority of students at this school, “80-90%, of the non-catholic student population is expected to quality fo tuition assistance from the Archdiocese.

“That’s over 1 million dollars in tuition in grants,” said Archbishop William Lori.

Sellinger said all children deserved access to the finest school with the latest technology like what Mother Mary Lange Catholic School will offer.

The governor also announced additional funding for schools like this one.

“Thirty-nine million dollars more in federal funding to provide additional relief for non-public schools to address some of the impacts of COVID-19,” he said Friday.

Alisha Jordan is the Principal of the new school and she said her students and families “are ready for a new beginning, they are ready to be a part of history.”

The first day of classes is August 30.