COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Severn, Shooting

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after two men were shot in Severn Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Reece Road for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police On Scene Of Shooting In Pasadena

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials said one of the victims suffered serious critical injuries and the other is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered several items of evidence from the scene and they do not believe the incident was a random act of violence.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Searching For Missing Elderly Man, Thomas Stricker, 70

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff