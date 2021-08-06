BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore Thursday.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road for a reported shooting just before 8:30 p.m. On the scene, officers found two men unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the victims was pronounced dead a short time later. The second man was pronounced dead Friday morning.
The two men's deaths mark the 200th and 201st fatal shootings in Baltimore this year, according to Baltimore Police statistics.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.