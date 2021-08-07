COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Crime, gun violence, Nonfatal shooting, Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police released more information Saturday about a Friday night shooting in Pasadena that injured a 16-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of Levy Court. The boy had gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers searched for the shooter but could find him. The only description police provided was that he was wearing red clothing.

Police believe the boy was targeted but continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

