PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police released more information Saturday about a Friday night shooting in Pasadena that injured a 16-year-old boy.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of Levy Court. The boy had gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.READ MORE: Free Forest School Helps Baltimore County Kids Unplug, Learn About Nature
Officers searched for the shooter but could find him. The only description police provided was that he was wearing red clothing.
Police believe the boy was targeted but continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.READ MORE: Celebrate National Lighthouse Day With Tour Of Historic Maryland Structures
On 8/6/21 about 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Levy Ct. for a shooting. A 16 year old male victim had non- life threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body. Anyone with information call 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) August 7, 2021MORE NEWS: Man, 30, Critically Wounded After Baltimore Shooting, Baltimore Police Say