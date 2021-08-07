BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Saturday afternoon in southern Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
A 30-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound just before 3:30 p.m., was taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition, police said.
Officers later determined the man was shot in the 2200 block of Sydney Avenue about 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crime scene, but the victim was en route to the hospital, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
MORE NEWS: Boy, 16, Shot, Wounded In Pasadena Friday, Anne Arundel Police Say
