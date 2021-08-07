OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ)– Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field on Saturday after being activated from the Covid-19 list.
Jackson hit the field in full pads and was throwing with teammates in the early morning practice session.
It was announced that Jackson tested positive for coronavirus July 28. He last tested positive on Thanksgiving.