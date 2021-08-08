BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a fire last month that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Northeast Baltimore man, Fire Chief Niles Ford, members of the Baltimore City Fire Department and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey (D-District 3) canvassed area homes Saturday to install smoke alarms, discuss escape plans and address other fire safety concerns.
It was a great day to install smoke alarms & see so many community members. Thanks @ElectRyanDorsey for joining us for #BCFD community canvas to talk w/ residents about the importance of having working smoke alarms & fire safety. pic.twitter.com/v7MEulMI1X
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 7, 2021
The group began its canvas outside 6307 Eastern Parkway, the site of the fatal fire.
Firefighters were called to the house about 6:30 p.m. July 21 and found the man inside. They pulled the man out of his house and performed CPR.
The man was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.