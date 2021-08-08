BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction.

On Sunday, the state health department reported over 800 new cases, as the positivity rate surpassed 4 percent and hospitalizations rise.

“I’m definitely way more anxious about going out,” said Willow Hagen, who lives in Baltimore City

“I think people got comfortable and too relaxed, so they stopped wearing their masks,” said Sherry Cannady, who lives in Baltimore City.

Health officials say the new cases are fueled by the more contagious delta variant, targeting the unvaccinated. Dr. David Dowdy, associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, said the recent surge is not just about this new variant, it’s also about how we as a society are interacting with each other.

“We are all doing things now that we weren’t necessarily doing 4,6 months ago as far as contacting people, being in more indoor locations often without masks,” he said.

“Everything is opening as if covid is not here and I’m very concerned for myself and my family and friends,” Cannady said.

That’s why Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is taking extra precautions and bringing back the mask mandate.

He sounded off on those who disagree with the move on Friday.

“If you’re not vaccinated, shut up. Don’t complain,” said Scott. “For anyone that’s frustrated about wearing a mask and you’re not vaccinated, then look in the mirror, it’s your fault we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate.”

If you’re planning to head out in Baltimore City, starting Monday morning at 9 a.m., you’ll be required to wear masks indoors once again, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

