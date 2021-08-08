BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices at Maryland pumps have fluctuated last week as demand increases and crude oil prices drop, AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a statement.
The average gas price is $3.07, which is down two cents from last week, but up seven cents from last month and more than 80 cents this time last year.READ MORE: Mural Of Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson To Promote Peace
The break we got in gas prices may be short-lived as the end of the summer driving season likely will increase demand, according to the statement.READ MORE: Prayer Walk, Peace Challenge Run Conclude Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend
Although crude prices are below $70 a barrel, they remain high and that increased demand will mean gas prices will stay above $3 a gallon, according to the statement.
AAA has several ways to help motorists save on fuel, including:MORE NEWS: Man Injured As Truck Hits Three Parked Cars In Canton
CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
|
Today
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
Year Ago
|
National
|
$3.18
|
$3.16
|
$3.13
|
$2.18
|
Maryland
|
$3.07
|
$3.09
|
$3.00
|
$2.27
|
Annapolis
|
$3.07
|
$3.08
|
$2.96
|
$2.28
|
Baltimore
|
$3.06
|
$3.08
|
$2.96
|
$2.27
|
Cumberland
|
$3.00
|
$2.99
|
$2.97
|
$2.17
|
Frederick
|
$3.02
|
$3.00
|
$2.97
|
$2.24
|
Hagerstown
|
$2.97
|
$2.97
|
$2.93
|
$2.15
|
Salisbury
|
$3.05
|
$3.08
|
$2.99
|
$2.26
|
Washington Suburbs
(MD only)
|
$3.14
|
$3.13
|
$3.10
|
$2.29
|
Crude Oil
|
$68.28
per barrel
(8/6/21)
|
$73.95
per barrel
(7/30/21)
|
$74.56
per barrel
(7/9/21)
|
$41.22
per barrel
(8/7/20)