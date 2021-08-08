BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For many young people, sports athletes are like heroes. But here in Baltimore, they’re a symbol of community and peace.
In response to recent gun violence that’s been plaguing our city, a new mural stands in the Charles North area featuring one of our very own, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, throwing up a peace sign.READ MORE: Prayer Walk, Peace Challenge Run Conclude Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend
The mural is part of a nationwide tour called Stop Gun Violence. The work is curated by international artist Kyle Holbrook.READ MORE: Man Injured As Truck Hits Three Parked Cars In Canton
If you’d like to check it out, the mural is located off North Howard Street in the Charles North area.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Residents, Visitors Must Wear Masks Indoors Starting Monday