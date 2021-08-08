COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, baltimore ceasefire weekend, Baltimore Police, gun violence, Prayer Walk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the last few months, Baltimore has seen an alarming increase in gun violence.

In an effort to address this tragedy and call for peace, a prayer walk was held on Sunday in Herring Run Park.

READ MORE: Mural Of Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson To Promote Peace

Sunday was the last day of the most recent Baltimore Ceasefire weekend. Events have been going on all throughout the city all weekend.

READ MORE: Man Injured As Truck Hits Three Parked Cars In Canton

On Sunday, the community and activists came together to remember and lift up the names of lives lost since the last Ceasefire weekend.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Residents, Visitors Must Wear Masks Indoors Starting Monday

Participants also took part in a peace challenge run.

CBS Baltimore Staff