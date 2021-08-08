BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the last few months, Baltimore has seen an alarming increase in gun violence.
In an effort to address this tragedy and call for peace, a prayer walk was held on Sunday in Herring Run Park.READ MORE: Mural Of Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson To Promote Peace
Sunday was the last day of the most recent Baltimore Ceasefire weekend. Events have been going on all throughout the city all weekend.READ MORE: Man Injured As Truck Hits Three Parked Cars In Canton
On Sunday, the community and activists came together to remember and lift up the names of lives lost since the last Ceasefire weekend.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Residents, Visitors Must Wear Masks Indoors Starting Monday
Participants also took part in a peace challenge run.