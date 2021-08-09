ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra announced that they will require masks for indoor concerts along with proof of vaccination at Maryland Hall.
"Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has successfully and consistently taken steps to ensure health and safety. As we approach our 60th Anniversary season and the return to in person performances we will continue to do so. All ASO staff and musicians are fully vaccinated. The ASO will also require all audience members to show proof of vaccination and to wear masks for all our indoor concerts at Maryland Hall, until further notice.
"The health and safety of our family of musicians, staff, board, and audience is our highest priority. We want everyone to feel comfortable attending our performances, knowing that 100% of the people in the venue are vaccinated and masked, providing the best possible protection.
"Further information on how we will proceed regarding proof of vaccination will be sent to ticket holders prior to our first concert on October 1, 2021. We expect that showing a vaccination card or vaccination confirmation app along with a valid ticket for entry should be sufficient. "
The next scheduled Annapolis Symphony Orchestra performance is Saturday, Sept. 4. at Quiet Waters Park — mask and vaccination policy will be determined by park officials.