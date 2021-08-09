ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County launched a public survey on Monday to get feedback on the county’s police department.
A joint initiative from Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the survey asks questions about neighborhood safety, response times and police initiatives, among other topics.
"Public safety is the most fundamental obligation of our government," Pittman said in a statement. "That obligation functions through the trust and accountability between our residents and our police department. Those relationships must be strong so that our communities remain safe."
The survey will remain online for 30 days and the responses will be analyzed by researchers at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.
In a statement, Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad said the survey would be "another tool to provide us with important information to help us continue to grow as an agency and further connect with our community."