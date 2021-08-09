BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced the release of its recovery plan on Monday.
The plan titled, “Reconnect. Restore. Reimagine.” was developed with feedback from students, staff, families and the community.READ MORE: Baltimore City Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect As More Businesses, Employers Requiring Proof of Vaccination
The plan includes:READ MORE: One Person Killed In Early Morning Police Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore
- The instructional practices we will use to accelerate and personalize learning.
- The enriched academic, athletic and artistic opportunities they will be able to access.
- How voices will continue to be used to inform decisions.
- How they will continue to support wellness.
- How they will build relationships and trust
The district will host an information session for the community at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Hosts Mass Vaccination Clinics To Encourage Students To Get Covid-19 Vaccine
The session will also be live-streamed on their social handles.