COVID-19 In Maryland400 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City Schools. BCPSS, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Education, Health, recovery plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced the release of its recovery plan on Monday.

The plan titled, “Reconnect. Restore. Reimagine.” was developed with feedback from students, staff, families and the community.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect As More Businesses, Employers Requiring Proof of Vaccination

The plan includes:

READ MORE: One Person Killed In Early Morning Police Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore
  • The instructional practices we will use to accelerate and personalize learning.
  • The enriched academic, athletic and artistic opportunities they will be able to access.
  • How voices will continue to be used to inform decisions.
  • How they will continue to support wellness.
  • How they will build relationships and trust

The district will host an information session for the community at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Hosts Mass Vaccination Clinics To Encourage Students To Get Covid-19 Vaccine

The session will also be live-streamed on their social handles.

CBS Baltimore Staff