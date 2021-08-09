BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 7:00 p.m.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram the warning includes two major areas including Harford and Bel Air Roads.
This storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail and gusty winds.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel County in MD until 7:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 9, 2021
KLWX – Precipitation Depiction 2:48 PM EDT #mdwx #vawx. Heavy rain now just south of Baltimore.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/XbDE1WgmJo
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) August 9, 2021