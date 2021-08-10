BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Alicia Lawson on Monday pleaded guilty to Child Abuse in the First Degree resulting in Death, announced the State’s Attorney’s Office of Baltimore City.
Lawson was sentenced to Life, suspend all but 30 years, and 5 years of probation for the death of Malachi Lawson.
Alicia Lawson’s four-year-old son was found dead in a dumpster 10 miles away from his mother’s home. Alicia Lawson’s wife, Shatika Lawson, initially told police her son was missing.
According to charging documents, Malachi Lawson suffered severe burns after a scalding hot bath. Concerned that the boy might be taken from them or that they may be charged, the women tried to treat the severe burns themselves for more than a week.
Nine days after the bath, Alicia Lawson found Malachi Lawson unresponsive. That’s when she wrapped her son in a blanket, took a Lyft to a dumpster, and tossed him in the dumpster inside a trash bag.
"The details of this case are horrific and difficult to comprehend," said State's Attorney Mosby. "It is my hope that Alicia Lawson uses her sentence to recognize the unspeakable devastation caused by her heinous behavior as a mother and human being."
Shatika Lawson is still awaiting trial.