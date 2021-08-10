ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 30, has been postponed until June 4, 2022, organizers said.
The Annapolis Pride Board of Directors said the decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of the community.
"We were hopeful that we could come together in person to celebrate in October, but with the resurgence of the COVID pandemic and stalling vaccination rates, in combination with the fact that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated at this time, the risk to the community is just too high," Annapolis Pride founder and board chair Jeremy Browning said in a statement. "The Delta variant is on the rise in Anne Arundel County and across the country. This variant is more transmittable and potentially more deadly to unvaccinated populations than the original strain."
Browning implored people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already and to implore unvaccinated friends, family and neighbors to get the shot.
All participants in the parade and festival will have their registration rolled over to June, Browning said. Anyone who can't attend will receive a full refund.
Browning added Annapolis Pride, which brings visibility and awareness to the LGBTQ+ community, will look to hold small in-person events, vaccine clinics and virtual events in the fall.