LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Horses began training for the first time in months Tuesday at Laurel Park after a multi-million dollar renovation to the track.
The renovation by the Maryland Jockey Club included the replacement of the cushion, base and substructure of the dirt track. The new base has subsurface drainage improvements, which are particularly helpful after rainy weather.
Trainer Anthony ‘TJ’ Aguirre Jr., who gallops his horses, said, “I was really happy the way they were skipping over the track, switching leads. No stumbling problems or loose footing problems. And I thought it was really good for as much rain as we got. I thought it had a good amount of cushion.”
An extended meet was held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to accommodate the four month long renovation.
“Using the opportunity of the temporary pause on racing this spring to invest in a complete main track rehabilitation has resulted in a superior racing and training surface at Laurel Park which will serve in the best interests of year-round racing in Maryland for many years to come,” said Dennis Moore, Senior Track Superintendent of 1/ST RACING.
