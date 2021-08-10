BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One local business known for showcasing live jazz music in the city is being threatened by noise ordinances. The Jerk Garden at Terra Cafe has served as an outdoor space for arts and music of all ages for months now.

For over a decade, Terra Café has anchored itself as a community staple in Charles Village. Not only offering food for the soul but home to some of the city’s finest sounds of jazz and culture.

“This has been a hub for artists, musicians, creators, thinkers, community leaders,” said Terence Dickson, Owner of Terra Cafe.

“It’s important purely because it’s the great spot to congregate,” said Clarence Ward III, Saxophonist and Trumpeter.

Due to covid, the space has moved outside as “The Jerk Garden.”

“We have live jazz every Monday night with Clarence which gives an opportunity for not only the musicians but just people in the community getting rid of this covid fatigue,” said Dickson.

“There’s no other place in town that’s similar like this at all,” said Ward.

Recently, the owner of Terra Café said live jazz music at The Jerk Garden has been threatened by noise ordinances.

According to online records, inspectors said the complaint was for live music after 10 p.m. on a weeknight for two consecutive weeks.

Dickson is charged with three violations including not following the hours and outdoor entertainment rights.

He told WJZ he’s already submitted an application for adjustment to his license and is standing his ground.

“We have a choice. Do we choose to hear music laughter and fun? Or do we choose to hear gunshots, murder and crying? We have to make intelligent decisions for our community,” Dickson added.

He created a petition to support live jazz which has already garnered over 1,700 signatures on change.org.

Dickson said Jerk Garden is here to stay and will continue providing the sounds of summer the city needs.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and we’re not going to stop,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere.”

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the noise ordinance and live entertainment.