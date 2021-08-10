Hi Everyone!

This day started warm and humid. It will end hot, and humid. No spoiler alert here, as the forecast is right on track. It is a hot, and VERY “dog day” like outlook, but showing great consistency. We still need to watch the Friday and Saturday forecast for any changes as the potential, relief bringing cold frontal passage may be slowed up. Remember there is a big Bermuda High offshore in the way. Time will tell. (My bet is we do not see good clearing until Sunday. Let’s see how that wager works out.)

With this humidity and heat, the air quality will become an issue over the next few day’s so take care, if need be, on that side of this weather story.

And with this humidity and heat, pop-up storms like we saw yesterday will be on the table again today.

In other news, the tropics are getting a bit active. There is a disturbance near the “vacation islands” trying to migrate toward the U.S. Virgin Islands then Puerto Rico. If it goes “tropical” the storm will get the name “Fred.”. Modeling shows “Fred” could be off the southwest coast of Florida by Saturday night.

OK, I think that in enough heavy, weather, lifting for a Tuesday.

MB!