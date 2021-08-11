BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the school year only weeks away, the ongoing debate continues on whether or not masks will be required in the classroom.

All grade levels in Baltimore County will be required to mask up in school including faculty and staff.

“Our young people don’t have access to the life-saving vaccines that adults do masking is the only thing we have to keep our young people safe,” said Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski.

Baltimore County’s parent and student coalition protested outside the school board Tuesday evening saying they still have questions.

“So we just want them to know that we want the answers to those questions before our kiddos go back into the building,” said one parent.

Still, many voices believe masking is not the answer.

“If they want me to wear one in the store, I’m fine with that. But I don’t think anyone should be forced to wear one,” said a parent apart of the student coalition.

“No, I don’t think they should I think it’s pointless.”

“It only affected certain age groups and then all of a sudden it started becoming drips into it. So I think that they’re pushing some sort of agenda. I don’t trust it.”

More and more counties in our area are starting to require kids and staff to mask up at school.

For more info, check with your local school district for updates.