COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Despite one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, Howard County announced Wednesday it has reached “substantial level” of COVID-19 transmission by CDC standards.
The county is averaging 53.43 Covid cases per 100,000 over the past seven days. Substantial submission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average.
Howard County said in its announcement the CDC recommends the following measured for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Wear a mask indoors in public spaces to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others.
- Everyday activities should be limited to reduce spread and protect the health care system.
- Practice everyday preventative actions, including: washing your hands often, maintain six feet of physical distance, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas, cover coughs and sneezes, frequently disinfect commonly-touched surfaces.
- You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.
- If you’ve had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.
- Businesses and other workplaces may set their own policies to protect public health as they deem appropriate.
Over 85% of county residents eligible for the vaccine have at least one dose, County Executive Calvin Ball announced