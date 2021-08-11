WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention selfie snappers! There’s a new spot in town to get that perfect shot, and it’s designed to make your feed pop.

Take a Shot opened in Fells Point in mid-July. It’s Baltimore’s first and only rooftop selfie museum, and the business is equipped with neon, fantastical sets and wall art by a local artist.

The museum has eight selfie rooms and 50 exhibits including the “Supremish Selfie Room” and a “Blacklight Toxic Room.”

The business said it has plans on transitioning into a lounge or bar too, so you can get some drinks in while you snap away.

The museum is located on the third floor and rooftop of 901 Fell Street. For more information and to book tickets, visit their website.

CBS Baltimore Staff