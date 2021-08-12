WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ)– Fire crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Baltimore County.

It happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. on Purple Plum Court in Overlea.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting from the roof of a townhome.

The fire then spread to 2 adjacent units.

One of them was vacant.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

