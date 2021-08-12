OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ)– Fire crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Baltimore County.
It happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. on Purple Plum Court in Overlea.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting from the roof of a townhome.
The fire then spread to 2 adjacent units.
One of them was vacant.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.