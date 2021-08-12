BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area is sizzling this week. That led to another Code Red heat alert in Baltimore City, leading city schools to postpone summer festivals set to be held this week at Lake Clifton and Patterson Park.
It's just too hot to stay outside.
At Bmore Licks in Patterson Park, residents are turning to ice cream to keep their cool.
“It’s very hot and humid,” said Joe DiSeta, out grabbing scoops with his family. “As soon as you go out, you can just feel a sense of just ‘ick.'”
The "ick" translates to a heat index that got up to 110 degrees on Thursday.
“That’s pretty high,” said Theresa DiSeta, Joe’s wife. “Pretty high number. I really feel for people outside.”
Dr. Neil Roy, Sinai Hospital’s chief of emergency medicine said he’s seeing some patients come in with signs of heat-related illness and said residents should watch those most vulnerable.
“People at the extremes of ages who are older or younger, their bodies don’t really give the same thirst response,” Roy said.MORE NEWS: School Districts Deal With Bus Driver Shortage Exacerbated By Pandemic
The rest of us, he said, should listen to our bodies.