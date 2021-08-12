WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WJZ) – A New Carrollton man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, Maryland State Police said.

Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento, 55, is charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of second-degree rape, 13 counts of distribution of child pornography, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, and four counts of production of child pornography, police said.

The police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Alfaro-Sarmiento Monday following several complaints. A search warrant was served Wednesday, police said.

Images Alfaro-Sarmiento allegedly produced show him sexually abusing at least one minor younger than 2 years old, police said. The child was found, and investigators are trying to determine if other children are involved.

