BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Starting next week, masks will be required in all Harford County school buildings and on school buses.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, Superintendent Sean Bulson and school board President Rachel Gauthier said the decision was made in light of local, state and federal health guidelines.

Under guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students whose classmates or teachers test positive for COVID-19 may not have to quarantine if schools follow COVID-19 protocols, including 3-feet distancing, cleaning and ventilation improvements.

Students who are not wearing masks or are unable to distance may be sent home to quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

Administrators remind parents to have their children stay home if they are experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus. Students who are isolated due to illness or quarantined due to possible exposure must be picked up from the school and cannot ride a school bus. School nurses will inform all identified close contacts about their potential exposures to COVID-19.

Students should expect to bring a water bottle to school. Water fountains remain closed except for bottle filling.

All Marylanders 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated. All health protocols are subject to change.

