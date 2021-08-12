BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rams Head Live will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for guests and staff effective October 1.
The decision comes in light of skyrocketing Covid positivity as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads. Maryland on Thursday reported over 1,000 new cases within 24 hours for the first time since late April.READ MORE: National Aquarium Releases Rehabilitated Seal Back Into Ocean
The venue said leading up to the enforcement of the vaccination policy, starting August 17 visitors can either provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the show.
The venue said the policy will only be limited “as required by law.”READ MORE: Officials, Business Owners React After Officer Shoots Armed Suspect On The Block In Baltimore City
👀 An important update for Rams Head Live. For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. This policy will be in effect on August 17th. pic.twitter.com/eDABKpxwk2
— Rams Head Live (@RamsHeadLive) August 12, 2021MORE NEWS: Car, Freight Train Collide In Northwest Baltimore