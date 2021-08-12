WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rams Head Live will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for guests and staff effective October 1.

The decision comes in light of skyrocketing Covid positivity as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads. Maryland on Thursday reported over 1,000 new cases within 24 hours for the first time since late April.

The venue said leading up to the enforcement of the vaccination policy, starting August 17 visitors can either provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the show.

The venue said the policy will only be limited “as required by law.”

