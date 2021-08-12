WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will need surgery after he went down during a drill and limped off the practice field Tuesday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh on Thursday said Bateman will be getting surgery “either tomorrow or Friday” on his groin. Harbaugh said he’d be back from the injury sometime in September.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said the Bateman sustained a “soft tissue” injury.

It’s a blow to the receiving corps, but Harbaugh is staying optimistic.

“I think that’s pretty good news,” he said.

The Ravens first preseason game is set for this Saturday, August 14 against the New Orleans Saints with kick off at 7:00 p.m. It remains to be seen who from the first team offense will play.

