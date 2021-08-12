WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a Westminster man who was killed in 2003 is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his murderer, Maryland State Police said Thursday.
Family members found Richard Atkins Jr., 30, beaten to death at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003, in his apartment in the 100 block of East Market Street. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted.
The killer went to Atkins' apartment on or about Dec. 27, 2003, looking for money, police said. When Atkins would not give any, the killer beat him with a blunt object before stealing cash and DVDs from the apartment, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. David Sexton of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7812.