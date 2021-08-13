BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Baltimore were hit hard in Friday’s storm, Mayor Brandon Scott said.
Baltimore Gas and Electric is working to restore power to about 15,000 customers, he said.
Scott is asking residents to report downed trees to 311.
Baltimore the worst of the weather is beyond us but areas across the city were hit pretty hard. Crews are currently working through over 150 #srs for down trees and @MyBGE reports over 15k customers without power who they are trying to restore. Report down trees to 311. pic.twitter.com/rGOrYsZeEM
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 14, 2021
For the latest on the power outages or to report an outage, visit BGE’s interactive Outage Map.