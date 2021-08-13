COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Baltimore were hit hard in Friday’s storm, Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is working to restore power to about 15,000 customers, he said.

Scott is asking residents to report downed trees to 311.

For the latest on the power outages or to report an outage, visit BGE’s interactive Outage Map.

