EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A 74-year-old woman was held at knifepoint by a man that entered her Edgewater home overnight, Anne Arundel County Police said. The woman was injured in a struggle with the suspect.
Officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to the 300 block of Likes Road, where they met the victim. The woman told police an unknown man with a knife entered her home and confronted her in her bedroom.
The woman told police that in a struggle with a suspect, she sustained a small puncture on her upper torso. When she was able to get away and call 911, the man fled, police said.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with what police said was a non-life-threatening wound.
Officials said they established a perimeter, spoke with neighbors, and conducted a helicopter and canine search to secure the area, but if not find the suspect.
The suspect was described as a five-foot-eight man of an unknown race with a muscular build.