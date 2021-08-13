BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Officer has been charged with reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for failing to defend the unresponsive victim of an assault as they were kicked in the head by a suspect, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City.
Officials said Officer Christopher Nguyen was responding to an August 2020 assault on the 4200 block of Kolb Avenue when the incident occurred.
Nguyen first reportedly failed to “properly supervise, secure or otherwise detain” the suspect, identified as Kenneth Somers. Then Somers made his approach toward an unresponsive victim.
"Officer Nguyen allegedly failed to take any action as the suspect ignored the Officer's questions, exited his truck, and walked unobstructed toward the victim who was lying motionless and bleeding on the sidewalk," officials said in a description of the incident.
Somers then reportedly bent down toward the victim and allegedly taunted them, before winding back and kicking the victim in the head.
As Somers made his assault, officials said Nguyen allegedly stood three to five feet away from the victim.
The Office said that as Nguyen was a sworn officer with the BPD, he "unlawfully, knowingly, and corruptly failed to act as required in the performance of, and under the color of, authority of his official duties."
If convicted, Nguyen faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for reckless endangerment. There is no maximum sentence for Misconduct in Office.