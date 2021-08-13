FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County fire officials late Friday released details of the funeral procession for Green Valley Fire Department Batallion Chief Joshua Laird, who died fighting a two-alarm blaze in Ijamsville earlier this week.
The first phase procession will begin at noon Saturday at the Washington, DC, medical examiner's office at 401 East St. SW and end at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home at 136 E. Baltimore St. in Taneytown.
The second phase will begin there at a day and time yet to be determined, It will end at the Monahan Funeral Home at 27 E. Main St. in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.
Laird, a 21-year veteran, is survived by a wife and two daughters. He was 46.