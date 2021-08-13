COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSecret Celebrity Renovation
    9:00 PMLove Island
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Libraries, expanded hours Pratt, Pratt Library

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pratt Library System is expanding its hours starting Monday as part of its reopening, and to celebrate, it’s giving away goodies.

All branches are currently at 50% capacity and are first come, first served. When the building reaches capacity security will limit entry.

READ MORE: ‘If You Don’t, You’ll End Up Killing Yourself’: Maryland Coronavirus Survivor, Once Vaccine-Hesitant, Speaks Out

The first 10 visitors to each branch on Monday will get a free beach back, and the first 100 visitors are also in for freebies.

Here are the expanded hours:

CENTRAL LIBRARY
Monday – Thursday 10 am – 7 pm
Friday & Saturday 10 pm – 5 pm

READ MORE: Community, Colleagues Mourn Fallen Firefighter Joshua Laird

SOUTHEAST ANCHOR LIBRARY & PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
Monday – Thursday 10 am – 8 pm
Friday & Saturday 10 pm – 5 pm

ALL OTHER LOCATIONS
Monday & Thursday 10 am – 8 pm
Tuesday & Wednesday 10 pm – 5:30 pm
Friday & Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

 

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Officer Charged With Reckless Endangerment, Misconduct For Failure To Defend Victim

 

CBS Baltimore Staff